Rihanna announces Fenty Beauty coming to Kenya

Great news for Kenyan beauty enthusiasts, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna will be available for purchase at a Kenyan store very soon.

Musician turned billionaire beauty mogul has announced that Fenty Beauty will officially become available for purchase in a number of countries across Africa including Kenya beginning May 27th.

In a post she made on Tuesday, Rihanna wrote, “I’ve been waiting for this moment! @fentybeauty & @fentyskin are finally dropping in AFRICA!!! Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe…we coming at ya May 27th and that’s just the beginning!!!”

The post was also reshared by the Fenty Beauty and Skincare handles.

Fenty Beauty (stylized as FEИTY BEAUTY) is a cosmetics brand that was launched in 2017 by Rihanna. The brand is popular for its broad inclusivity across skin tones and gender, especially its Pro Filt’R foundation. The original foundation launch included 40 shades and has since expanded to 50. The inclusion of Fenty Beauty concealer includes 50 shades offering a wide variety to all skin types. The intent behind having so many shades to offer is to differentiate from other makeup companies that do not cater to a broad market. Fenty Beauty was named one of Time magazine’s best inventions of 2017.

The brand recently launched its new facial scrub dubbed Cookies N Clean Whipped Clay Detox Face Mask, a gluten-free, fragrance-free mask engineered for all skin types.

Fenty will be available for purchase at local retail stores from May 27th.