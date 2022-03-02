Rihanna arrives at Dior Show in sheer maternity lingerie

Tongues are wagging as Rihanna debuts her raciest look yet at Paris Fashion Week.

Beauty mogul and billionaire Rihanna has once again set the internet on fire with her sheer lingerie maternity look.

Rihanna arrived at the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week, fashionably late and in a black sheer mesh négligée and lace thong. She topped this look off with knee-high boots and a knee-length coat both black.

Rihanna who announced her pregnancy early in February continues to push the boundaries of traditional maternity fashion similar to what she has done her entire career. This is not the first time Rihanna has worn innerwear as outwear. Rihanna wore a sheer Adam Selman dress made out of 230,000 Swarovski crystals for the CFDA Awards back in 2014.

This is only the first time she’s done so while pregnant.

The singer accessorised her sheer look with layered silver necklaces, which included a choker and a cross pendant, as well as drop earrings and several statement rings. For glam, she went bold with a deep maroon lip and a half-up ponytail with gently curled ends.