Rihanna is unapologetically stunning in new Vogue spread

Rihanna is encouraging everyone to wear what they wan during pregnancy.

When it comes to maternity looks, Rihanna’s outerwear has been nothing short of jaw-dropping. While most women struggle with how to dress a baby bump, Rihanna has decided that she’s completely doing away with traditional maternity looks. In American Vogue’s May issue, Rihanna is front, centre, and fierce.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle. I’m sorry—it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.” Rihanna says. Accompanying the Vogue spread is an intimate conversation she has with Vogue writer Chioma Nnadi about her feelings surrounding motherhood, and her love with baby daddy A$ap Rocky. Styled by Alex Harrington and Jahleel Weaver, the spread is absolutely tantalising. Check it out: