Rihanna officially becomes a billionaire

Rihanna is now the second richest woman in the world.

It is estimated that Rihanna is now estimated to be worth 1.7 billion dollars. This makes her the richest female musician and the second richest woman in the world (after Oprah Winfrey).

Robyn Rihanna Fenty is a singer, actor, fashion designer, and now one of the most successful businesswomen ever. The bulk of her fortune isn’t even from her music but from Fenty Beauty, her cosmetics company. Started merely four years ago, Rihanna sought out to make a beauty line that made all women feel included. It has come to pass, as Fenty Beauty is one of the most inclusive brands ever, catering to women of all shapes, sizes, colours and ability. Fenty Beauty makes for the bulk of Rihanna’s fortune, an estimated 1.4 billion dollars.

Riri’s lingerie line, Savage x Fenty, is valued at 270 million dollars. Savage and Fenty have made Rihanna one of the most successful beauty entrepreneurs ever. As much as cosmetics sales slowed during the pandemic, Fenty has been soaring more than ever. Miss Robyn has capitalised on her massive social media following ( 101 million followers on Instagram and 102.5 million on Twitter) to ensure the success of her brands

Either way, Rihanna fans are still asking for new music from her.