Rihanna to release new music on Friday

The track will also feature on the “Wakanda Forever” soundtrack.

Rihanna is back!

Business mogul and musician is making a comeback to the music world by releasing a new single on Friday, October 28th. This will be the first song Rihanna has released in six years.

On Wednesday, Rihanna shared a snippet of the song, “Life Me Up”, on her social media handles. The original song will be featured on the soundtrack to the new Marvel movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

According to a press release, the tune was written by Rihanna, fellow artist Tems, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler as a tribute to the late star Chadwick Boseman.

Boseman died in 2020 at age 43 following a private battle with colon cancer.

“After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them,” Tems said in a statement. “Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honour.”

The song was recorded in five countries and Rihanna shared only a snippet of it on social media.

Rihanna released her last album, Anti, in 2016. There had been speculation that she would release something new in anticipation of her performance as the headliner for the upcoming Superbowl Halftime Show in February.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By will be released on November 4th while the film hits theatres on November 11.

