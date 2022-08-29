Rio Smith relishing his chances at the Nanyuki Rally

Kenya National Rally Championship, KNRC, has a rich history of ‘like father, like son’ stories.

From Sarbi and Rajbir Rai, John and Lee Rose, Asad and Hamza Anwar, Azar and Shazam Anwar Jimmy and Maxine Wahome, Frank and Carl Tundo to Charan and Rajveer Thethy, many young racers have risen from obscurity to ruffle feathers at the pinnacle of motorsport.

One of the newest KNRC second-generation stars following in the father’s footsteps in a slightly different fashion, though is Rio Smith.

The son of 2016 FIA Africa Rally Champion Don Smith will be the youngest driver in the sixth round of KNRC which heads to Mlima Hema, Greystones and Ole Naishu on September 2nd -3rd.

Rio, who turned 20 in July, will alongside Rajveer Thethy be the youngest drivers in the Nanyuki Rally Group (NRG) round of the national series.

Rajveer, son of former Kenya Two Wheel Drive champion, also turned 20 in March and will be among the youngsters to watch in the six stage Nanyuki Rally which will start with reconnaissance and scrutineering on September 2 and competition the following day.

Rio will be on his fourth outing behind the wheel of a Two Wheel Drive Ford Fiesta Rally4. He will fight for Two Wheel Drive honors against leader Leo Varese (Toyota Auris) and Sameer Nanji (VW Golf MK2).

After racing buggies in the National Autocross Championship, Rio joined rallying in the 2021 edition of WRC Safari Rally and finished 26th overall.

In 2022, he finished 10th overall in the FIA African Rally Championship Equator Rally but retired in the WRC Safari Rally.

Rio says he’s feeling good and more confident with the car on his fourth outing.

” I have no major expectations really going into Nanyuki, just ready to face the challenges ahead and try get the best result we can with the circumstances that are provided by organizers.”

But Rio candidly admits he is yet to come to grips with the Ford Fiesta categorized as Rally4 in the new FIA Rally Pyramid.

“I have not completely come to grips with the car. However, I have learnt a great deal about it and started adjusting well. The sport is very addictive especially when recent events end up in failure so it’s irresistable trying to come back and getting the result you want,” Rio expounded.

Rio has yet to tackle the demanding Nanyuki terrain, but from the stories he has gathered from his dad Don Smith, his confidence levels are now undeterred.

“Compared to Naivasha where I have done all my rallies, I think the terrain in Nanyuki is a lot better especially with a 2WD and hopefully it’s nice and smooth so we can push and have a fast rally.”

Rio believes the second generation facet will play out in Nanyuki for many drivers but alludes it has its own advantages and disadvantages.

“Being a second generation driver is an advantage as you get information from an experienced champion. However, a lot of pressure falls to me because if it.”

Rio’s navigator Riyaz Ismail is confident about his driver’s future in this noble game of “man and machine” .

Riyaz started navigating Rio in the ARC Equator Rally this year, then we also did the WRC Safari with him.

“Though he just turned 20 years old last month, Rio is way matured and focused having had over 10 years experienced in different motorsports disciplines before taking up rallying. In the two rallies we’ve done, our stage times have been competitive against the 4WDs. His notes are very detailed and precise and that’s the challenge I enjoy

Moreover, he listens to any advise I accord him.”

“Going to Nanyuki our aim is to gain the much needed experience and finish the rally.”

Riyaz says they’ll set the game plan after recce.

“NRG events are always fun and challenging for the crew and car so looking forward to next weekend

“During Equator rally, we won our class and divison by miles. In the WRC Safari, we were the only 2WD car and were running as in the top 3 nationally on Sunday morning,” says Riyaz.

The KNRC6 Nanyuki Rally will start and end at Greystones which is also the venue for the Service Park and Rally Headquarters.

Scrutineering and reconnaissance shall take place on September 2 paving way from action on September 3.

Three stages (Mlima Hema, Ole-Naishu and Greystones) will be repeated twice for a total competitive mileage of 153.04km and liaison distance of 62.16km.

Clerk of the Course Bimal Patel says the designated spectator viewing point will be centered on Greystones. The repeat run of Greystones will indeed serve as the event’s Power Stage where the fastest drivers will earn bonus points for the Championship.