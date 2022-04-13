Machakos governor aspirant Nzioka Waita has called upon the electorate to rise above party politics and vote in leaders based on ability to offer efficient service delivery.

Speaking in Ndithini ward on Wednesday, where he kicked off his tour of Masinga Sub-County, Waita warned against interference by political parties in the region saying Machakos residents have a democratic right to elect their preferred leaders.

“I urge the people of Machakos to rise above party politics. Our County will not be governed by a political party. Choose your leaders especially in the County level with service delivery in mind,” he stated

The Chama Cha Uzalendo(CCU) party leader pledged to provide solutions to critical issues such as proper health care services, water shortage and efficient roads.

“Our people will no longer have to seek treatment from the neighboring Murang’a County. Under my leadership such will be an issue of the past. I will ensure adequate medical supply in all hospitals,” he said

Further, Waita is promising a free feeding program for children in Early Childhood Education(ECD) which has been received well by parents and education stakeholders in Machakos county.

Machakos gubernatorial aspirant @NziokaWaita has urged the residents to rise above party politics and elect leaders based on ability to offer efficient service delivery. "Wakamba wamekuwa werevu.Hakuna kutapeli watu na chama…tusiangalie chama tuangalie sera."#Politics2022 pic.twitter.com/1cXXg6tdgf — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) April 13, 2022

After serving as the State House Chief of Staff for the last seven years, Waita is now banking on his track record to clinch the Machakos governor’s seat.

“I will use experience gained while serving in the public sector to deliver for the people of Machakos if elected Governor,” he said

Waita was accompanied by his running mate Florence Mwangangi, Machakos Senator aspirant John Mutua Katuku and several MCA aspirants in the County.

Mwangangi who is also the Speaker of Machakos County Assembly pledged to implement legislative policies to address issues at the grassroots level.

The Machakos governor race has attracted several aspirants including; former Transport CAS Wavinya Ndeti, former Senator Johnstone Muthama and Mavoko MP Patrick Makau among others.