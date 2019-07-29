The rise of Dr Laboso

Dr. Joyce Laboso had in barely 10 years of her political life achieved major feats.

She was one of the three women who made history by being elected as the first female governors in the last general election.

She was also the first female deputy speaker of the National Assembly.

Biography

Dr Joyce Laboso was born on 25th November 1960 in Bomet County.

She went to school at Kaplong and Molo Primary Schools there after Kaplong and Kenya High Girls Secondary Schools.

Between, 1980 – 1983 she pursued her undergraduate at Kenyatta University (B.ed (arts) French, Literature and Education).

She was a Graduate Student at the Universite Paul Valery, Montpellier, France (Post graduate diploma- French language teaching).

Dr Laboso pursued her Master’s Degree at the University of Reading and her PhD in University of Hull; both in the United Kingdom.

She was a teacher by profession, high school teacher at Kipsigis girls’ high school.

Later she became a lecturer at Egerton University and went ahead to become a dean.

From 2003 – 2006 she served as a special needs lecturer at Farrow House Education Center, Hull, United Kingdom

In 2007 Laboso became the coordinator, communication and media, library and information studies programmes at Egerton University.

She worked as a Lecturer in the Department of Language and Linguistics at Egerton University and served as a Commissioner of the National Commission on Gender and Development.

Political journey

Dr Joyce Laboso joined politics as a Member of Parliament representing Sotik Constituency in a by-election held on September 25, 2008.

She succeeded her sister, Lorna Laboso, who died in a plane crash on June 10, 2008.