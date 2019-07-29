The rise of Dr Laboso

Dr. Joyce Laboso had in barely 10 years of her political life achieved major feats.
She was one of the three women who made history by being elected as the first female governors in the last general election.
She was also the first female deputy speaker of the National Assembly.
Biography
Dr Joyce Laboso was born on 25th November 1960 in Bomet County.
She went to school at Kaplong and Molo Primary Schools there after Kaplong and Kenya High Girls Secondary Schools.
Between, 1980 – 1983 she pursued her undergraduate at Kenyatta University (B.ed (arts) French, Literature and Education).
She was a Graduate Student at the Universite Paul Valery, Montpellier, France (Post graduate diploma- French language teaching).
Dr Laboso pursued her Master’s Degree at the University of Reading and her PhD in University of Hull; both in the United Kingdom.
She was a teacher by profession, high school teacher at Kipsigis girls’ high school.
Later she became a lecturer at Egerton University and went ahead to become a dean.
From 2003 – 2006 she served as a special needs lecturer at Farrow House Education Center, Hull, United Kingdom
In 2007 Laboso became the coordinator, communication and media, library and information studies programmes at Egerton University.
She worked as a Lecturer in the Department of Language and Linguistics at Egerton University and served as a Commissioner of the National Commission on Gender and Development.
Political journey
Dr Joyce Laboso joined politics as a Member of Parliament representing Sotik Constituency in a by-election held on September 25, 2008.
She succeeded her sister, Lorna Laboso, who died in a plane crash on June 10, 2008.
In 2013 she was elected as the first female Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly after the general election.
In August 8th 2017, she defeated Isaac Ruto in and took office on August 22, 2017.
Laboso was one of three first female governors in Kenya, along with Charity Ngilu and Anne Waiguru.
She has served in the Council of Governors committees as chair for finance and education committees.
She was also the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States (ACP) Co-president of the ACP–EU Joint Parliamentary Assembly.
In his message of condolence President Kenyatta said she will be remembered for her passion in education.
“As a scholar who transitioned into political leadership, Dr Joyce Cherono Laboso will be remembered for her passion for education especially for the girl-child, an area where she initiated and supported numerous projects not just in Bomet but across the entire country,” said President Kenyatta.
Cancer
An ailing Laboso kept away from the limelight for the past 3 months raising speculations of her well being.
Laboso would later leave for the UK on May 29 to seek treatment for what was later revealed to be cancer.
She spent 27 days at the Royal Marden Foundation Trust Hospital until June 25 when she was transferred to another hospital in India for further treatment.
On July 14, Laboso returned to Kenya after 46 days abroad. She continued receiving her treatment at Nairobi Hospital until her demise.
Laboso leaves behind a husband and three sons.
She was 58 years old. Her death brings to four the number of leaders who have succumbed to cancer since 2017 elections.
The life and times of Dr Joyce Laboso.https://t.co/I0E40z0mWQ#RIPLaboso #JoyceLaboso pic.twitter.com/sr0JEK0RQx
— KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) July 29, 2019