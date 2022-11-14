Rise in Covid cases ‘no cause for alarm’ assures MoH

The Ministry of Health has ruled out the re-introduction of restrictions imposed at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic to curb the spread of the virus.

Acting director general of health, Dr. Patrick Amoth, said despite the latest increase in COVID infection rate in the country, no patient is in the critical care unit as such there should not be a cause for alarm.

He added the number of persons being tested is low and not representative of the general population.

Currently, the COVID-19 numbers that are seen, don't represent the entire country but are skewed to those who require a COVID-19 certificate for travel purposes. No single KENYAN has been admitted to critical care. ^JM#WorldCupIkoKBC pic.twitter.com/glAPSHJuGa — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) November 14, 2022

Dr. Amoth said the number of persons admitted to health facilities across the country currently stands at 26, an indicator that health facilities are not strained with the surge in numbers.

As of Monday, November 14, 25 patients were currently admitted to various health facilities, while 889 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

Two patients are on supplemental oxygen in the general ward.

37 new cases were reported during the same period from a sample size of 407 tested in the last 24 hours representing a 9.1pc positivity rate.

This pushes confirmed positive cases to 340,468 from 3,930,412 cumulative tests so far conducted since March 2020.

113 patients have recovered from the disease, 105 from the Home-based Care and Isolation program while eight are from various facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries stand at 333,874 of whom 280,223 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 53,651 are from various health facilities

across the country.

On Ebola, Dr Amoth assured surveillance had been heightened at the borders and ports of entry.

Dr. Patrick Amoth: Kenya and Uganda have heightened the levels of alerts. There are no EBOLA cases reported in Kenya so far. Surveillance has been increased at the ports of entry. ^JM#WorldCupIkoKBC pic.twitter.com/XgYxHcOtHy — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) November 14, 2022

