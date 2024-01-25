Rise in donkey theft sparks urgent plea for action

Donkey farmers in Narok County have expressed concern over increased cases donkey theft within the region.

Led by the Association of Donkey Owners of Kenya (ADOK) Narok Branch Chairperson Margaret Mpatiany, the farmers say over 50 donkeys have been reported missing in the county within the past two months.

“We are wondering where our animals are going. They are mostly stolen during the night, and our attempts to follow them have been in vain,” said Ms. Mpatiany.

She described the donkey as their sole means of transport, especially during the long rainy seasons when roads become impassable.

“Because of the donkey, we, as Maasai women, do not bother the government to reduce the cost of fuel, as we have ready transport to the market places. But with the new trend of stealing our donkeys, we are afraid we may start seeking help from the government,” she added.

In Nkaretta area, Narok Central Sub-County,Josephine Nasieku lamented that her two donkeys were stolen in the early hours of the night last month, and attempts to trace them have proven futile.

According to Mpatiany, when slaughterhouses in Mogotio, Baringo County, and Naivasha were closed, incidents of donkey theft had reduced significantly.