Rise in HIV/Aids infection among youth in Garissa shocking

Written By: KBC Reporter
The National Aids Control Council (NACC) has raised concern over rising cases of new HIV infection among young people in Garissa County.

Garissa regional coordinator Wario Boru attributed the growing threat to lack of parental guidance.

Speaking in Garissa during a HIV and Aids Tribunal workshop that sought to sensitize area residents on their rights of HIV and Aids testing, Boru said that lack of sexual health knowledge coupled with unprotected sex among young people has seen the number of new infections increase in recent days.

Boru says the county prevalence estimates of 2018 was 0.8% meaning one out of 125 people live with HIV.

North Eastern is considered the region with highest percentage of HIV stigma in the country due to socio-cultural factors.

Margaret Kalekye

