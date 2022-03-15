Rising cost of living a global phenomenon, PSCU Head Kanze says

The rising cost of living is not exclusive to Kenya but is a global phenomenon fueled by numerous external factors among them the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Head of PSCU Kanze Dena has said.

Kanze says the war has led to a rise in the global price of petroleum, which is key factor of production.

Speaking during an interview with Radio Kaya, Kanze also said the growing public debt is largely driven by rising national demands starting with the growing population.

“Let’s take the devolved structure of Government for instance which created 47 new Governments complete with expanded leadership levels, all these are cost centers,” She said.

Kanze said President Uhuru will leave a rich legacy once he retires saying in the education sector, the Country has achieved a 100% transition from primary to secondary school, and rolled out the new Competency Based Curriculum (CBC).

She said contrary to the narrative being perpetuated by a section of the political class, the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Leader Raila Odinga in 2018 calmed down the country after a highly contested election enabling the Government to deliver in its mandate.

She said President Uhuru has prioritized issues of land in the Coast and Country at large saying the Government has distributed over 500,000 title deeds, a record high in the history of Country.

“There’s been tremendous progress in the implementation of affordable housing projects at the Coast. There are ongoing housing projects in Mtwapa and Buxton among other regions,” She said.

Kanze said there’s been greater focus on blue economy programs which are the mainstay of the Coastal economy among them the construction of the Lamu Port, and the revival of fishing ports at Liwatoni and Shimoni.