Rising Starlets brace for Cameroon test in FIFA U20 World Cup Qualifier

The national women’s Under 20 soccer team ,Rising Starlets, is confident of securing the crucial away win when they face Cameroon this evening in their FIFA U20 World Cup qualifier at Amadou Ahidjo Stadium,Younde.

Kenya is set to host the reverse fixture six days later in Nairobi.Head coach Beldine Odemba travelled with a total of 19 players who will do duty in the first leg game.

Kenya advanced after defeating Angola 10-1 on aggregate in the two legged qualifier.

HeadCoach Odemba expressed confidence of the team registering good result. She revealed that there are no injury concerns adding that the absence of eight players currently sitting for their KCSE exams is not a major concern since those called up to replace them are ready to step up.

With an eye on the fourth round, the Rising Starlets are determined to overcome their Cameroonian counterparts.

Victory in the third round would propel them into a clash with the winner of the Congo-Egypt match. Should the Rising Starlets emerge victorious in the fourth round, they will secure a coveted spot in the 2024 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup, scheduled to be hosted in Colombia.

Defender Rebecca Kwoba and forward Valerie Nekesa expressed their confidence ahead of the match in the evening.

‘’If we get the win it will be easy during the return leg,the players are confident and have belief in the squad’’ said Kwoba

‘’I promise to score more goals and early one as usual’ added Valerie

Goalkeepers

Scovia Awuor, Christine Omolo, Ivonne Minage.

Defenders

Rebecca Kwoba, Rachel Adhiamb, Dorcas Glender, Judith Nandwa, Ruth Akinyi, Ann Brenda Ochieng, Tabitha Amoit, Redempter Mercy, Sharon Vidah Okeyo.

Midfielders

Clotilda Auma, Elizabeth Muteshi, Hellen Mito, Sunira Manda Were

Forwards

Valerie Leah Nekesa, Charity Midewa, Anna Nabwire Arusi, Elizabeth Mideva, Sharlyne Opisa, Fasila Odhiambo, Emilly Okute