Rising Starlets rough tumble against Uganda in U20 World Cup qualifier

The national Under 20 women’s soccer team ,’Rising Starlets’ lost 2-7 to Uganda Crested Cranes in their 2022 FIFA U20 Women World Cup qualifier played Saturday, at Nyayo national stadium Stadium, Nairobi.

Uganda led 6-0 at half time courtesy of strikes from Juliet Nalukenge’s and Sumaiya Komuntale’s brace and a goal each from Margret Kunihira, Fauzia Najjemba, and Shamirah Naluguya sealed the first half scores at 6-0.

Shaylene Opisa scored Kenya’s first goal in the 61st minute.

Opisa scored her second in the 79th minute, after Joy Kinglady and Charity Midewa combined well to create a defense splitting pass that Opisa gladly converted.

Kenya could not mount comeback as their visitors scored one more to seal the crucial 7-2 win ahead of the return leg on October 8th in Kampala Uganda.