Rising Starlets rough tumble against Uganda in U20 World Cup qualifier

by Bernard Okumu

 

The national Under 20 women’s soccer team ,’Rising Starlets’ lost 2-7 to Uganda Crested Cranes in their 2022 FIFA U20 Women World Cup qualifier played Saturday, at  Nyayo  national stadium Stadium, Nairobi.

Uganda led 6-0 at half time courtesy of strikes from Juliet Nalukenge’s and Sumaiya Komuntale’s brace and a goal each from Margret Kunihira, Fauzia Najjemba, and Shamirah Naluguya sealed the first half scores at 6-0.

Shaylene Opisa scored Kenya’s first goal in the 61st minute.

Opisa scored her second  in  the 79th minute, after Joy Kinglady  and Charity Midewa combined well to create a defense splitting pass that Opisa gladly converted.

Kenya could not mount comeback as their visitors scored one more to seal the crucial 7-2 win ahead of the return leg on October 8th in Kampala Uganda.

  

Latest posts

FIFA U 20 World Cup qualifier: Rising Starlets brace for Uganda test

Bernard Okumu

Kenya Police FC bullish ahead of debut in top flight

Bernard Okumu

Barcelona held as under pressure Koeman is sent off

Bernard Okumu

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More