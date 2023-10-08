Home Sports Football Rising Starlets thump Angola in U20 World Cup Qualifier at Nyayo

Rising Starlets thump Angola in U20 World Cup Qualifier at Nyayo

By
Bernard Okumu
-

 

The national women’s under 20 soccer team Rising starlets defeated Angola 6-1 in the first round of the women’s U20 world Cup Qualifier played at Nyayo National Stadium Nairobi.

The second leg  will be held in Angola next weekend.

Valary Nekesa scored a hat trick while Charity Midema scored a brace  and Faith Naliaka added one to hand Kenya the emphatic win.

The second leg  of the Qualifier  will be held in Angola on Saturday with the winner advancing to the third round where either Botswana or DRC Congo awaits.

The Under 20 women’s world cup finals is scheduled to be held in Colombia next year.

 

 

 

 

 

