Rising Stars coach Stanley Okumbi names squad for CECAFA U20 Championships

Kenya U20 National team coach Stanley Okumbi, named the squad to duty for Kenya in the upcoming CECAFA U20 Championships, to be played from Sunday, November 22, – December 2, 2020, in Arusha, Tanzania.

The team is predominantly filled with players who played for the Kenya U17 team at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers, and the Union of North African Federations (UNAF) U17 tournament in Egypt in 2019. They include the likes of Maxwell Mulili, Boniface Mwangemi, Alphonse Omija, Kevinton Machika, and Nicholas Omondi.

Also included in the squad are Chapa Dimba na Safaricom hotshots Enoch Wanyama and Benson Omala.

The team warmed up to the tourney by playing five friendlies with varying results; they lost to Kibera Black Stars 4-2, won 3-1 and 2-1 respectively in back to back friendlies against Sudan drew with Gor Mahia 0-0, won against KCB 2-1 and lost today to AFC 3-2

The Rising Stars have been pooled in Group C of the tournament alongside Ethiopia and Sudan of the regional showpiece.

Rising Stars Squad

Goalkeepers

Maxwell Mulili, Brian Opondo

Defenders

Boniface Mwangemi, Collins Sichenje, Kelvin Mose, Alphonse Omija, Frank Odhiambo, Lewis Bandi, Fredrick Alushula.

Midfielders

Steiner Musasia, Nicholas Omondi, Enoch Wanyama, Ronald Reagan, Alphonse Washe, Mathew Mwendwa, Simon Omondi, Lesly Otieno,Hillary Odhiambo, Ian Simiyu, Ronald Shichenje.

Forwards

Benson Omala, Kevinton Machika, Henry Meja, Sellasie Otieno

