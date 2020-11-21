‘Rising Stars’ depart for CECAFA U20 championship which kicks off Sunday

Football Kenya Federation hosted the Kenya Under 20 football team to a sendoff dinner before they left for the CECAFA U20 Championships in Arusha Tanzania.

Football Kenya federation chairman Nick Mwendwa urged the squad to an extra mile and return with the trophy home which they missed last year after losing to Uganda in the final.

“As we go to the CECAFA U20 championships, let us take up the challenge brought by other competing teams and go for the win,” said FKF chairman Nick Mwendwa.

The CECAFA tournament is set to commence Sunday and will end on December 6.

The Stanley Okumbi charges pitched camp at the Kenya School of Government for the last two weeks in preparation for the CECAFA tournament.

Rising Stars have been pooled in Group C of the tournament alongside Ethiopia and Sudan.

Kenya will open their campaign against Ethiopia at the Sheikh Amri Abeid grounds.

Rising Stars will then take on Sudan in their final group match on Friday. The team is targeting a positive outcome at the regional tournament and also get to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The winner ofd the tournament will represent the region at next year’s Africa Cup Of nations, Under 20 championship set to be held in Mauritania.