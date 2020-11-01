‘Rising Stars’ face Sudan in friendly ahead of CECAFA U20 Tourney

The national Under 20 soccer team, Rising Stars, will face Sudan in two friendly matches in readiness for the forthcoming CECAFA under 20 championship set for November 22nd-December 6th in Arusha, Tanzania .

Members of Rising Stars including the technical bench Sunday underwent covid19 tests ahead of the two friendly matches lined up on Monday and Thursday at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani, Nairobi.

Head coach Stanley Okumbi led the 27 man squad in undergoing the tests, as he remained bullish of the team performing well at the tourney bouyed by the talent at his disposal even as he admitted grey areas existed.

“I have young boys who are talented ,though there a couple of areas that need fixing, and I will have to fill them up or do the work so as to have a formidable side .I expect to make a couple of changes to the team’’ said Okumbi .

Tanzania national Under 20 soccer team popularly known as Serengeti Boys are the defending champions, after defeating Kenya 1-0 in the 2019 final held in Uganda .

The Rising Stars have been pooled in Group C of the regional age group tournament alongside Ethiopia and Sudan.

Group A is comprised of hosts Tanzania, Rwanda, Somalia, and Djibouti, while Group B consists Burundi, Eritrea, South Sudan, and Uganda.

The top teams in each of the three groups will proceed to the tournament’s semi-finals, alongside one best runner-up. The finalists, meanwhile, are set to earn an automatic slot at the Africa U20 Cup of nations in Morocco in 2021.

Rising Stars squad in Camp :-

Goalkeepers

Maxwell Mulili (AFC Leopards), Bixente Otieno ( Wazito), Elvis Ochieng (City Stars)

Defenders

Boniface Mwangemi (Kariobangi Sharks), Omar Somobwana (AFC Leopards), Joseph Levin (Naivas), Wardfine Akhatsika (Chebuyusi High School), Kelvin Mose (Uweza), Alphonse Omija (Gor Mahia), Frank Odhiambo (Gor Mahia), Lewis Bandi (AFC Leopards), Fredrick Alushula (Kariobangi Sharks), Rolland Ashimoto (Wazito), Steiner Musasia (Talanta), Nicholas Omondi (Gor Mahia), Keith Imbali (Gor Mahia Youth)

Midfielders

Enoch Wanyama (Ligi Ndogo), Ronald Reagan (Kariobangi Sharks), Alphonse Washe (Bandari), Hamid Mohammed (Bandari), Danson Kiprono (Zoo), Ian Simiyu (Nzoia Sugar), Austine Odhiambo (AFC Leopards), Mwakio Kisaka (Riruta United), Timothy Ouma (Nairobi City Stars), Telvin Maina (Kisumu All-Stars), Arnold Onyango (USA)

Forwards

Benson Omala (Gor Mahia), Henry Meja (Tusker), Stephen Otieno (Bongonaya), Kappen Samuel (Liberty), Sellasie Otieno (Liberty), Unaiz Shajani (Starfield Elite FC)