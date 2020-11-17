Rising Stars hit camp ahead of CECAFA U20 tourney

Kenya U20 national team, the Rising Stars, have on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, checked into camp at the Kenya School of Government ahead of the upcoming CECAFA U20 Championships.

In addition, both the team and the members of their technical bench have undergone mandatory COVID-19 tests ahead of the regional junior tournament.

The team had been in non-residential training and is set to play a friendly match against AFC Leopards on Wednesday before they leave for the showpiece early morning on Friday, November 20, 2020.

Kenya has been pooled to Group C of the tournament that will run from Sunday, November 22, to Wednesday, December 2, 2020, in Arusha.

Fixtures

Group Stages

Tanzania vs Djibouti (Sunday, November 22, 2020, Black Rhino Academy, 4:00 pm) Djibouti vs Somalia (Tuesday, November 24, 2020, Black Rhino Academy, 4:00 pm) Somalia vs Tanzania (Thursday, November 26, 2020, Black Rhino Academy, 4:00 pm) South Sudan vs Uganda (Monday, November 23, 2020, Sheikh Amri Abeid, 4:00 pm) Uganda vs Burundi (Wednesday, November 25, 2020, Sheikh Amri Abeid, 1:00 pm) Burundi vs South Sudan (Friday, November 27, 2020, Sheikh Amri Abeid, 4:00 pm) Ethiopia vs Kenya (Monday, November 23, 2020, Sheikh Amri Abeid, 1.00 pm) Sudan vs Ethiopia (Wednesday, November 25, 2020, Sheikh Amri Abeid, 4:00 pm) Kenya vs Sudan (Friday, November 27, 2020, Sheikh Amri Abeid, 1:00 pm)

Semi-finals

Winner Group B vs Winner Group C (Monday, November 30, 2020, Black Rhino Academy, 12 noon) Winner Group A vs Best Loser (Monday, November 30, 2020, Black Rhino Academy, 3:30 pm)

Finals

Third place Playoff (Wednesday, December 2, 2020, Black Rhino Academy, 12 noon) Final (Wednesday, December 2, 2020, Black Rhino Academy, 3:30 pm

