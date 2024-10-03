Rising Stars upbeat ahead of CECAFA U20 AFCON qualifiers

The national U20 soccer team,Rising Stars, is targeting to qualify for the finals of the U20 Africa Cup Of Nations.

Kenya will however have to first negotiate their way around the CECAFA regional qualifiers scheduled October 6th-20th in Dar E Salam,Tanzania.

Rising Stars head coach Salim Babu expressed his confidence of the team going all the way to lifting the regional title which will qualify them for the 2025 U20 Africa Cup of Nations.

‘’The morale is high in camp following the arrival of foreign based players.Everyone is around except Stanley Wilson who is expected to link up with the team on Sunday .WE should Win CECAFA so as to qualify for the AFCON’’,Babu remarked.

Spain based defender Amos Wanjala acknowledged the challenge lying ahead but said that the squad was ready for the task.

‘’In our group I believe every team is coming to compete so nothing wil be easy,we have been preparing and we are ready. Its possible for us to qualify for the AFCON U20’’ Amos stated.

Kenya is pooled in group A alongside hosts Tanzania,Rwanda,Djibouti and Sudan.

Group B consists Uganda,South Sudan,Burundi and Ethiopia.

Finalists will qualify for the U20 afcon finals whose host is set to be revealed by CAF in due course.