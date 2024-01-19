Rita Waeni’s killer used a hacksaw- Govt Pathologist reveals

Kenyans will have to wait a little longer to establish what led to the death of Rita Waeni, a 20-year-old student whose body was dismembered in Nairobi’s Roysambu area.

After conducting a postmortem, Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor said Rita’s body was sawn with a hacksaw, though she didn’t struggle in any way.

According to Odour, the incident was a rare case and his team has picked samples for toxicology analysis at a government chemist for further tests.

Describing the crude details of the murder, Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor says on inspection of the skin of the late Rita Waeni, it looked as though it was cut by a sharp object but a look at the bone revealed that it was sawed off with what looked like a hacksaw.

Dr Oduor said the Killer damaged the fingernails of Waeni but he was able to collect samples that will be useful in the further investigation.

According to Oduor, samples from the kidney, stomach, vagina, and blood have been taken for toxicology analysis at a government chemist for further tests to ascertain if there were substances introduced to the body following police suspicions that the woman was drugged before being murdered on Saturday, January 13 at the apartment.

This as anti-gender based violence crusaders condemned the killings of women in the country.

The women leaders attributed the spate of gender-based violence to poverty and want concerted efforts in ending the vice.