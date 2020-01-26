Rival Methodist factions clash at Mombasa church

Drama ensued at the Methodist Church of Kenya Kongowea branch, Mombasa County when two factions clashed, forcing a section of the members to conduct Sunday service outside the church.

Police sealed off the compound amid growing antagonism by the warring factions.

According to one member and preacher of the church, Mjape Lugwe, the development came in the wake of a long drawn dispute involving members of the church’s governing council.

The head of the church in Mombasa, Bishop Joshua Ikiao Mjape, said he arrived in the church’s premises in the company of several other leaders in readiness for a service, but to their dismay, the congregation appeared displeased with their presence.

Fearing a bitter confrontation, the Bishop retreated to a nearby kiosk and efforts to get his views on the matter were futile.

