Rivals trade accusations amid low voter turnout in Rongai election

Rongai Constituency has experienced a lower-than-expected voter turnout as key rivals in the race trade accusations of voter bribery and coercion.

The constituency whose voting exercise was postponed over ballot paper printing irregularities on August 9, 2022 was a field of fierce, yet stealthy tactics by rivals who have accused each other of trying to influence voters amid low turnout which was at 25pc in some polling station by close of voting exercise.

Polling stations which had opened doors to voters at 6AM closed at exactly 5PM in all the 197 locations as gazetted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The constituency which has five wards, Solai, Menengai West, Mosop, Visoi and Soin has 84, 625 registered voters.

Earlier in the day, KANU candidate and incumbent Member of Parliament Raymond Moi accused his rival, Paul Chebor and other UDA elected officials of using unlawful tactics to persuade voters on their side.

“We have all these people running around all the places, giving money to voters,” lamented Moi.

“This is the day people start trickling in from 6AM to 5PM. Why should they be accosted maybe 400 metres or 500 metres from the polling stations? Why should they be talked to? People have made up their minds on who they are going to vote for,” he added.

Moi also accused UDA camp of campaigning into the polling day contrary to the law.

Paul Chebor who is seeking to unseat the remaining Moi in elective politics this election cycle however dismissed the claims by Moi terming them baseless and exuded confidence that he will carry the day despite the low voter turnout.

“There was no campaign. The only UDA members in the constituency came for moral support. Mr Moi is just scared because he is sensing defeat,” said Kibor.

Among the UDA legislators who were keeping tabs on the process was Kipipiri MP-elect Wanjiku Muhia who also dismissed bribery allegations by Moi

“We were just checking the voting process if there were any malpractices and if is peaceful. We have seen the voting being carried well despite the low turnout,” said Muhia.

Kibor further expressed confidence in IEBC terming the exercise as well organized.

According to voters who spoke to KBC Digital, the voting process which was conducted using KIEMS Kit was without any challenges.

“I work in Bahati that is why I was late to arrive at this polling station. But I am happy I voted,” said Nicholas.

Vote tallying is now expected to begin from 7PM as ballot papers from various polling stations arrive at the Nakuru Teachers Training College which is the constituency tallying centre.