RLSD Africa 2026 Leather competition to be launched tomorrow

Real Leather. Stay Different. Africa will tomorrow launch the fourth edition of its Talent Leather Design Showcase, reinforcing Africa’s position within the global slow-fashion movement.

Part of the international Real Leather. Stay Different. campaign led by the Leather and Hide Council of America, and delivered in partnership with the Africa Leather and Leather Products Institute, RLSD Africa continues to challenge designers to create contemporary apparel, footwear and accessories using real leather, designed to last, not to be replaced.

As the platform expands its continental reach and deepens global alignment, RLSD Africa is elevating designers whose work combines material intelligence, craftsmanship and cultural identity, firmly positioning African leather design within global fashion conversations.