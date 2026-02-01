International Business

RLSD Africa 2026 Leather competition to be launched tomorrow

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read
Uganda’s Apparel Category Winner 2024, Eddie Louis Ochom, using leather as storytelling to place Ugandan design among Africa’s strongest contemporary voices.
Uganda’s Apparel Category Winner 2024, Eddie Louis Ochom, using leather as storytelling to place Ugandan design among Africa’s strongest contemporary voices.

Real Leather. Stay Different. Africa will tomorrow launch the fourth edition of its Talent Leather Design Showcase, reinforcing Africa’s position within the global slow-fashion movement.

Part of the international Real Leather. Stay Different. campaign led by the Leather and Hide Council of America, and delivered in partnership with the Africa Leather and Leather Products Institute, RLSD Africa continues to challenge designers to create contemporary apparel, footwear and accessories using real leather, designed to last, not to be replaced.

As the platform expands its continental reach and deepens global alignment, RLSD Africa is elevating designers whose work combines material intelligence, craftsmanship and cultural identity, firmly positioning African leather design within global fashion conversations.

Nvidia expects $5.5bn hit as US tightens chip export rules to China
X begins charging new users $1 a year in New Zealand, Philippines
Elon Musk: Social media platform X could go behind paywall
Jaguar Land Rover bets $80m on bespoke paint services
Biden urged to ban China-made electric vehicles
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Egypt defeats Tunisia to clinch 10th men’s Handball AFCON title
Next Article Mudavadi arrives in Addis Ababa for a two day official visit
- Advertisement -
Latest News
South Africa replaces Morocco as WAFCON 2026 host
Football Sports
Jebet,Ebenyo headline 1,900 athletes for Sirikwa Cross Country
Athletics
Ruto: Churches must remain places of peace, not politics
Local News
Mudavadi arrives in Addis Ababa for a two day official visit
Africa Local News

You May also Like

International Business

China’s NEV exports surge by nearly 90% in Q1-Q3 2025

BusinessInternational Business

China issues guideline to deepen AI Plus integration in key sectors

BusinessInternational Business

China’s DeepSeek AI on US national security radar

BusinessInternational Business

IMF approves $7bn loan to cash-strapped Pakistan

Show More