RLSD International Design Award Calls for Sustainable Fashion

The Real Leather. Stay Different. International Design Award, held recently in London, brought together some of the most innovative designers from across the globe, showcasing their creativity and commitment to sustainable fashion. With a focus on leather as a durable and eco-friendly material, the event highlighted the intersection of creativity and environmental responsibility, attracting participants from various continents.

One of the key moments of the evening was the recognition of Ruth Girmay, Africa’s Most Commendable Designer. Girmay’s innovative Overfishing Bag design, which addresses the issue of marine sustainability, captivated the audience. Her leather creation stole the show at the event, as attendees praised the blend of artistry and environmental awareness.

The Real Leather. Stay Different. Africa Talent Leather Design Showcase 2024 will take place in November this year, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where the top 15 finalists from across Africa will be recognised and awarded in various categories, including the popular People’s Choice Award, which involves public voting. Notably, the Most Commendable Award for this competition was fast-tracked to allow the winner, Ruth Girmay, to participate in the UK event.

US Ambassador to the United Kingdom Jane Dorothy Hartley opened the evening with remarks stressing the importance of sustainability in fashion. In her speech, Hartley commended the designers for their dedication to reducing waste and promoting ethical fashion. She also emphasized leather’s role as a recyclable and durable material, particularly in contrast to synthetic fabrics that contribute to environmental degradation.

“This event brings together two critical industries, fashion and sustainability, showcasing how both can work hand in hand to create beautiful, durable products that are also good for the planet,” said Hartley.

A Call for Sustainable Leather Practices

Another significant speech came from Kerry Brozyna, President of the Leather and Hide Council of America, who emphasized the long-lasting nature of leather and its critical role in reducing reliance on synthetic materials, such as plastic, which pose significant environmental challenges.

“Not only does plastic get thrown away very quickly in all of our closets, it also goes into the ground and lasts forever. The first piece of plastic ever made is somewhere,” Brozyna remarked, calling for a shift away from synthetic materials. He explained that leather, as a by-product of the dairy and meat industries, offers a sustainable alternative to synthetics.

Brozyna also highlighted the role of the Real Leather. Stay Different. International Design Award platform in educating and training young designers. “This platform was built to train new designers, young people, who are going to carry the message and understand the material better,” he stated. He praised the creativity and curiosity of the designers showcased at the event, encouraging them to continue using leather in innovative ways that promote sustainability.

He concluded with a strong message about the lasting benefits of leather: “Leather is long-lasting. It’s durable. It’s beautiful. And as we’ve seen, it has been around for thousands of years. So, be with us and help us fight for leather.”

Supporting Global Talent

Christopher Koerber, Managing Director of HUGO BOSS, added his support for young designers, encouraging them to continue innovating with sustainable materials like leather. He highlighted the role of design competitions such as the Real Leather. Stay Different. International Design Award in nurturing global talent.

Since its inception, the Real Leather. Stay Different. International Design Award competition has reached millions of people and engaged thousands of students worldwide. Participants are challenged to create designs using at least 50% leather, with the goal of promoting slow fashion and reducing reliance on synthetics. The competition has hosted regional events in countries like China, Taiwan, the Philippines, and Africa.

The night also featured designs from other continents, including winners from Taiwan, the Philippines, Israel, and Germany. Each designer brought a unique approach to using leather, further demonstrating the material’s versatility in the fashion world.

The event closed with optimism as the competition reaffirmed its mission to lead the way in sustainable fashion, setting an example for the industry to follow.

For Ruth Girmay and the other winners, the evening was not just about recognition but also about inspiring others to adopt sustainable practices in fashion. Her Overfishing Bag stood as a testament to how fashion can be both innovative and a force for environmental change.