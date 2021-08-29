RnB musician H.E.R to star in ‘The Color Purple’ musical film

H.E.R recently won a Grammy for Best RnB song at the 58th award ceremony.

Grammy award-winning actress H.E.R is set to make her acting debut in the feature film musical adaptation of the film The Color Purple set to premiere in December 2023.

H.E.R will make her big-screen debut as the character Squeak, a waitress and aspiring singer.

The feature film due to be released by Warner Brothers is an adaptation of the 2016 Broadway musical of the same name that starred Jennifer Hudson and Cynthia Erivo. It will be produced by Oprah Winfrey and director Steven Spielberg. Spielberg also directed the 1985 film while Oprah starred in it, a role that earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

H.E.R recently released a new album called Back of My Mind in June of this year available to stream here. The original 1985 Spielberg directed film of The Color Purple is available to stream on Netflix Kenya.