Road to 2022: Ruto says political rivals still undecided

With exactly 10 months to the next general elections, Deputy President William Ruto now says his rivals for the Presidency remain unclear over their next course of action.

Even though it is largely expected that the DP will face off with ODM leader Raila Odinga, amid the lingering possibility of a third force emerging to challenge the two, Ruto says he is the only one who is already clear on what he wants to do for Kenyans.

“My competitors have ganged up and yet they appear clueless on who will be a presidential candidate. They have no agenda, they are only interested in criticizing my bottom-up economic proposal.” He said

According to the DP, his rivals remain far off given that they are yet to agree on the political parties to use in the eagerly-awaited polls.

“They need to sort themselves. They still don’t know who should to be a candidate. They also need to sort the issue of the parties to use in the election.” He said

Ruto who was in Nyamira described his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) as a national outfit, with a firm development program for the country. He berated parties associated with his rivals terming them tribal.

“Everyone of them has their own political party and they are lying to us that they want to unite the country. Hustlers have decided to rally under UDA,” added the DP

Ruto was in company of MPs Vincent Kemosi (West Mugirango), Shadrack Mose (Kitutu Masaba), Dominic Koskei (Sotik), Vincent Musyoka (Mwala), Joash Nyamoko (North Mugirango), former MPs Omingo Magara, Walter Nyambati and Joseph Kiangoi.

He addressed residents in Chebilat, Nyansiongo, Kijauri, Metamaywa, Keroka, Riyabe, and Rigoma in Nyamira County in the company of Deputy President William Ruto.