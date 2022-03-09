Road to Brazil: Athletics Deaflympics squad picked

A total of 50 athletes across five events has been picked to represent the Kenya at the forthcoming Deaflympics scheduled 1st-15th May 2022 in Caxia Do Sul, Brazil.

The athletes were selected after two day trials at the Nyayo national Stadium, Nairobi and are expected to head to camp on the 28th of next month in preparation for the games.

Athletes were picked in 5,000m,10,000m,1,500m,100m and 400m races.

In some of the results, Simon Kibai , a two time World champion was peerless in the men’s 5,000m costing to victory in 14 minutes and 41seconds.