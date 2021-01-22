Road to Poland: All set for second AK relay series at Nyayo

Written By: Kennedy Langat

Athletes compete in the first relay series at Nyayo national stadium .The second round of the series is set for tomorrow,Saturday at the same venue. PIC:File

 

Athletics Kenya has warned that athletes who will not participate in this weekend’s second leg of the weekend relay series will not be allowed to take part in the third leg and also national relay trials.

Athletics Kenya director of competition Paul Mutwii said in a statement that participation in the third leg and trials will be through invitation.

‘’The 3rd series will be attended by athletes through invitation whose start list will have been done during the 1st and 2nd series.Any athlete who will not participate in the 1st and 2nd series will not be allowed to participate in the third and trial competition’’, the statement reads.

The 3rd series will be held on the 6th of next month at the Nyayo national stadium while the trials which will be used to select athletes who will represent Kenya in the World athletics Relay competition will be held on  the 26th and 27th of March at the Nyayo national stadium.

Athletics Kenya will use the series to prepare the athletes who would finally form the Kenyan team to the World Athletics Relay Competitions to be held in Silesia, Poland on 1st and 2nd  of May, this year.

