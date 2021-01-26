Road to Referendum: IEBC says BBI signatures have surpassed 1 million threshold

The ongoing clamor to amend the constitution through the Building Bridges Initiative Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill 2020 took a major step forward Tuesday.

This is after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, IEBC disclosed that the initiative has met the set constitutional threshold.

According to the electoral agency, the mission to verify signatures to ascertain whether the Building Bridges Initiative is supported by at least one million registered voters indeed confirmed that the magic number had been reached.

“The Commission, through interim verification of data captured as of 19th January 2021, has confirmed and is satisfied that the Initiative has been supported by 1,140,845 registered voters. This is, therefore, to notify you that the Initiative has met the requisite threshold as provided in Article 257 (4) of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010.” IEBC said in a statement.

With this approval, the Wafula Chebukati-led body says the initiative, championed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga, will now proceed to the next stage.

“Pursuant to Article 257 (5) of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, the Commission hereby submits a copy of the draft BBI (Constitutional Amendment) Bill 2020, to your County Assembly for consideration within three months from the date hereof.” The commission said

In the letter copied to speakers of the National Assembly and The Senate, the IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati has urged the 47 county assemblies to expedite debate on the draft bill and relay their decisions back to the commission within the stipulated time.

“In conformity with Article 257(6) you are required to submit the decisions of your County Assembly to the Speakers of the National Assembly and the Senate within three months from the date of this letter,” Chebukati said in the statement.