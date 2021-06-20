Road to Tokyo: NOC-K and Sports Ministry sign MOU ahead of the Olympic Games

Olympics Kenya and the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage have signed a Memorandum of Understanding towards the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The MOU sets the cooperation and collaboration between the National Olympics body and the Ministry, ensuring that there are smooth, well-defined roles by the two institutions with the view to deliver successful Kenyan athletes’ participation in the Games.

The Government, through the Ministry has fully funded the preparations, including the Qualifications process and eventual participation of Team Kenya at the prestigious quadrennial global sports extravaganza in Tokyo that will run from July 23rd to August 8, 2021.

“This is being done as part of the promise we made when we moved into the Ministry, that we are going to make all our processes, systems and all structure put in place, transparent & collaborative, and to make sure that there is a clarity of roles,’’ said Sports CS Amb. Dr. Amina Mohamed.

Kenya has already picked its athletics team following the conclusion of the three day Olypic games trials at Moi Kasarani Stadium on Saturday. A total of 41 athletes will represent Kenya at the games as well as Rugby sevens men’s and women’s teams and the national women’s volleyball team,Malkia strikers.