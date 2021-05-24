Road to Tokyo:All set for Africa weightlifting qualifiers in Nairobi

Kenya Amateur Weightlifting Association,KAWA, is hosting the Senior Africa Weightlifting Olympic qualifiers in Nairobi from 24th May to 31st May, 2021.

The event, which was initially scheduled to be held in Madagascar in March was moved to Nairobi to enable African countries attempt their qualifications to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games before the final Olympic qualification date on 31st May, 2021.

“We are extremely delighted and honoured to host this very important qualification event in Kenya as a federation, whereby not only Kenyan weightlifting athletes may have a chance to make for Tokyo Olympics but also our fellow Africans, given that this event has been pending since its postponement in March in Madagascar”, said Mr John Ogolla, the Association’s Secretary General.

14 countries from the continent are expected to take part in the qualifiers bringing together 100 athletes, with 57 having already arrived together with 20 officials

Among countries that have already arrived for the qualifiers are: Algeria, Morocco, Nigeria, Uganda..

“I would like, on behalf of our Association, to extend our deep appreciation to the Government, especially the Ministries of Sports and Immigration as well as the National Olympic committee- Kenya (Olympics Kenya) for the critical support extended to us to be able to host this qualifier event. The tournament is going to be a major opportunity for our youth to gain exposure as well as our federation to demonstrate its ability to host a major event, especially during this time of Covid-19 pandemic as we observe fully its protocols”, remarked the Secretary General.

Ogolla revealed that besides the qualifications, Nairobi will also be hosting the Weightlifting Association of Africa (WFA) Electoral Congress on the sidelines of the weeklong tournament on Tuesday to choose its leadership.

Currently, the continental body has its President and Secretary General coming from Libya.

The elections will be overseen by the Secretary General of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF), Jaloud Mohamed.