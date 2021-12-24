Roads get a face lift as Smart Towns initiative takes shape in Laikipia

The project aimed at upgrading ten urban centres across Laikipia County, is proving to be a boon for the region, with properties now appreciating in value.

The county government of Laikipia embarked on the Smart Towns Initiative programme two years ago as part of the County’s Integrated Development Plan 2018-2022.

Among the eight towns that were selected for the project are Nanyuki, Rumuruti, Wiyumiririe, Kinamba, Ol Jabet, Naibor, DolDol and Nyahururu.

Each Smart Town is characterized by a multi-disciplinary approach, all aimed at a safe, clean, functional Modern Township with commercial centers that serve the needs of its residents.

Current improvement of the road infrastructure to bitumen standards is seen as a game-changer that will not only create new investment opportunities but will also further open up the region.

The project has already started giving dividends to residents with the areas around the centres registering a rise in land prices.

At Ol Jabet trading centre where the project is currently ongoing, for instance, many businesses have already started re-branding and changing the look of the town that is located along the busy Nyahururu – Maralal Highway with land buying pitching camps in the area.

According to the project manager, Esther Mathenge the economic positive change is evident as the people embrace the new look.

Daniel Gachanja, the Ol Jabet business community chairman said the project has opened up the town and the neighboring villages where investors in eco-tourism lodges have been spotted since the start of the project.

He said that they were grateful and have already noted a change since inception of the project.

Residents note that in the past few months, the price of land has been appreciating following the demand by the people interested to set up business ventures especially tourist hotels and lodges.

Agnes Kariuki, a resident, said the construction of the project which is now at the end of its first phase has opened up opportunities to hundreds of enterprising women and youth.

She said the town has a great potential for development but its growth has always been hindered by lack of reliable transport infrastructure and poor planning.

Isaac Kuria, a boda boda operator, praised the project as a game-changer for their area, saying vast high potential regions had been cut off due to poor road network.

