Roads, Transport & Public Works CS nominee Murkomen is worth Ksh 550

Cabinet Secretary Nominee for Roads, Transport & Public Works Senator Onesmus Kipchumba Murkomen is worth an estimated Ksh 550 million.

Murkomen made the revelation when he appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments for vetting Wednesday morning.

He says his wealth is sourced from earnings from his law firm SMS Advocates LLP, farming, as well as his salary as Senator for Elgeyo Marakwet.

Murkomen told the committee that he owns 6 parcels of land, 3 in Trans Nzoia, 1 in Narok, 1 in Kajiado,1 in Nairobi which is different from his home.

He also owns two houses in Nairobi and Eldoret, a variety of vehicles and a wheelbarrow.

Murkomen said he is an honest man and has never been charged and convicted in court over any wrongdoing.

Taken to task on a payment made to his law firm by a local company, Out of the Box company limited which the Public Accounts Committee said were proceeds of corruption, Murkomen acknowledged that his firm indeed received resources from the company to purchase a property on their behalf.

He said while it was true that the company was part of the companies suspected to have participated in the NYS scandal, investigations revealed that that it had been contracted by the Planning ministry not NYS.

“We received resources from a client to buy a property, we have no reason as a law firm to ask the client where he got the money from,” He said.

Murkomen said as a Law firm they were aggrieved and went to court in April 2020 where the Court quashed the findings of Public Accounts Committee and its recommendations.