Roam to add 10 solar-powered charging stations in Nairobi

Kenya’s e-mobility firm, Roam, has secured funding from Energica that will enable the firm establish 10 more solar-powered charging stations within Nairobi bringing total number of charging stations to 15.

The firm says the funds will help it accelerate the adoption of clean, resilient transportation solutions by offering affordable battery rentals, optimized charging, and quick after-sales services for electric motorcycle riders in Nairobi.

“This initiative is a game-changer for electric mobility in Kenya and across Africa. The open architecture design we’re implementing not only enables seamless interoperability but also fosters sustainable growth for electric motorcycles. By allowing users to charge their electric motorcycles at various speeds and locations, we are addressing one of the most significant barriers to electric vehicle adoption —access to reliable and flexible charging infrastructure,” said Habib Lukaya, Roam Product Manager of Energy and Charging.

The firm says each Roam Hub is expected to make 400 -500 transactions daily for both charging and renting batteries.

Roam is one of three demonstration sites selected in Africa by ENERGICA under the European Union-supported initiative under Horizon 2020 which targets to develop locally adapted, innovative technologies.

“This partnership is a critical link between Africa and Europe, tackling urgent challenges such as energy access, climate change, and clean transport. Roam’s solar-powered electric mobility solutions will reduce carbon emissions, improve air quality, and transform urban transport in cities like Nairobi and Kisumu. Together, we’re building resilient, low-emission transport networks that empower communities and create sustainable jobs,” added Nadia Moussaid, ENERGICA Collaborative Project Manager.

The new hubs will make electric mobility more accessible and transform urban transportation into a cleaner, more efficient system. The solar charging further enhances affordability, offering an additional Ksh 10-15 savings per kWh compared to electricity.