An armed robber was last night shot dead in Thika town as police intensify crackdown on runaway criminal gangs that have caused untold misery to Kenyans across the country.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations, DCI says the robber was part of a three-man gang attacking members of the public along Cascade Premier prison road.

He was fatally wounded as he attempted to evade officers who were in their hot pursuit.

“One of the officers opened fire in self-defence, sending the thug sprawling on the ground metres away. The deafening response sent the remaining machete wielding duo who were also armed with a homemade firearm fleeing, prompting a chase that lasted a few minutes as the determined officers gave chase closely behind,” says the DCI.

“One of the robbers was finally cornered and arrested while his accomplice disappeared in a storm water culvert.”

Following the incident, the officers recovered two machetes, a homemade firearm and mobile phones suspected to have been snatched from innocent victims.

A numberless motorbike used by the thugs was also impounded by the officers who towed it to Thika police station as exhibit.

This comes at a time Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kithure Kindiki has read a riot act to criminal elements within the country warning that the government will not relent until they are all wiped out.

“Those boys who have dared the government, we have also heard you and therefore we are coming effective immediately,” the tough talking CS warned as he addressed the press two days ago.

Prof. Kindiki assured Kenyans of the government’s commitment to ensuring their safety and that of the country at all costs.