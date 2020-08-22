Robert Bodo arrested in connection with Kilimani murder

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations detectives in Kilimani Saturday morning arrested Robert Bodo in connection with the murder of a 28-year-old man at Galana Suites in Kilimani, Nairobi.

The officers recovered a Mini Ceska firearm with 13 rounds of ammunition which is suspected to have been used in the fatal shooting of the man.

The DCI said in a tweet that the firearm will be subjected to ballistic analysis as further investigations follow to unravel the motive of the fatal shooting.

The firearm, which has been kept as an exhibit, will be subjected to ballistic analysis as further investigations ensue to unravel the motive of the shooting.

— DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) August 22, 2020

They have also appealed to the members of the public with any information about the shooting incident to volunteer is to the police as investigations continue.