Robert Kiprop and Marion Kibor win 21km at the Nairobi City Marathon

Robert Kiprop and Marion Kibor were crowned the winners of the half marathon during the 3rd edition of the Nairobi City Marathon held on Sunday.

Kiprop stopped the clock in 1 hour and 56 seconds, followed by Wilson Too in 1:01:14 hours in 2nd position, while Timothy Kibet finished 3rd in a time of 1:01:25.

Kibor bagged the women’s title after finishing in 1 hour, 8 minutes, and 55 seconds ahead of Gladys Chepkurui and Sharon Kiptugen in 2nd and 3rd positions, 1:09:04 and 1:09:27, respectively.



The 10km races were won by Edinah Kibiwott and Amos Kipkemoi for the women and men competitions, respectively.

Kibiwott won the ladies’ event in 33 minutes and 25 seconds, followed by Fridah Ndinda in 34:12, while Naomi Tigoi completed the podium in 34:22 minutes.

Kipkemoi finished 1st in the men’s 10k race, clocking 29:04, followed by Felix Kibet 9 seconds later, while Gideon Kipng’etich came home 3rd in 29:16 minutes.

Over 10,000 participants competed in the four categories of the 3rd edition, with the 10 km race attracting over 5,000 competitors.

