Robert Matano: Tusker ready for Zamalek challenge

Tusker FC head coach Robert Matano says the two week international break has had a positive impact on the team preparing to face Egypt’s Zamalek in their CAF Champions League round of 32 first leg clash Saturday at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi.

The two week break was characterized by no league fixtures as clubs released players for international matches.

‘’In terms of match fitness, it was not so good but in terms of injuries recovery it did help us because we had many injuries but nearly everyone is there, in terms of match fitness we have played two friendly matches and I think they did well during that recovery period, and we have met today all of us including those from Harambee Stars only Emery Mvuyekure [Rwanda} still out and is expected to link up with us ‘’’,Matano remarked.

Some of the injured players who have returned include: Ibrahim Joshua, captain Eugene Asike, Charles Momanyi, Teddy Osok, Deogratious Ojok, Hillary Wandera, and Clyde Senaji.

Tusker Fc beat Kenya Police 7-2 in its second friendly on October 9th,played two days after overcoming National Super League side Kibera Black Stars 3-0.