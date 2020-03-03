Rockefeller Foundation grants farmers Kshs 600m to enhance value addition

Rockefeller Foundation has availed a grant of 600 million shillings for mango farmers to step up value addition initiatives.

Betty Kibaara Director in charge of Food Initiative at the Rockefeller foundation says the funding aims at helping reduce post-harvest losses of mangoes that currently stands at 90 percent. The cash will also be used in linking farmers to buyers.

With self-imposed ban on mango exports still effective, Kenyan mango farmers are being encouraged to consider investing more in the local markets.

Despite the ban, Rockefeller Foundation says some Kenyan farmers are still accessing the Middle East market with local produce facing stiff competition from Egyptian mangoes.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



To enhance the quality of mangoes produced in Kenya, the government and development partners have been urged to assist farmers acquire appropriate technologies for value addition.

This is expected to reduce post harvest losses for mangoes that currently stand at 90 percent as well as stabilize mango prices during the harvest season.

Farmers have been encouraged to join cooperatives to enjoy economies of scale in purchasing equipment or negotiate for better prices for their produce.

The government imposed a ban on mango exports in 2014 after concerns were raised from the markets that Kenyan produce had fruit flies.