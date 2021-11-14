Rockfields academy pupils safe after fire incident

Property of unknown value has been destroyed in a fire incident at the Rockfield’s Junior Academy located in Tena Estate Nairobi.

The Sunday mid-morning inferno engulfed a dormitory situated on one of the top floors within the school complex while the boarders were in class.

The cause of the fire was not immediately established but eyewitnesses blamed an electrical fault as the probable cause.

No injuries have been reported, even as authorities moved in to contain the inferno.

A headcount has been done and all pupils are well and safe.