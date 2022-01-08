Rogue CBC contractors in Nyamira County put on notice

Principal Secretary for State Department for Early Learning and Basic education Dr Julius Jwan has put rogue contractors intending to get away with shoddy works of Competence-Based Curriculum (CBC) classrooms in Nyamira on notice.

Dr Jwan gave a strong warning that they would not pay for shoddy work and said those who were not ready to deliver quality standard CBC classroom as per the bill of quantities specifications should quit the job as early as now so that willing and competent contractors could be reassigned to take over the work.

The PS made the remark Friday while commissioning the laying of a foundation for the construction of CBC classrooms in Nyamira County at Sironga Girls High school.

“We shall not tolerate people who want to take shortcuts in constructing the CBC classrooms because they are likely to crumble down after a short while and endanger the lives of students at the same time bring huge losses to the government because the class will have to be redone,” the PS explained.

“Contractors who feel that money allocated for construction of each classroom is too little for them to realize any profits at the end of the work should stop immediately and give room for other contractors who are equally qualified but never got an opportunity to be awarded the contract to do the work,” Dr. Jwan advised.

He said that school principals should closely monitor the CBC projects so that they are not handed over unworthy classrooms which will be of no use when the junior secondary students will be joining them.

“The CBC project has been sanctioned by the President to ensure there are adequate classrooms of standard quality for students who will be joining secondary next year and must be done as prescribed and be completed in record time,” he noted.

The PS further visited Nyambaria Boys secondary school which is doing two classrooms for the first phase.

Nyamira County is constructing a total of 124 classrooms in 118 schools for the first phase of the CBC implementation project.