Rogue police shot dead after killing colleague

A rogue police officer was Saturday night shot dead, hours after he had killed his colleague in a dramatic confrontation in Kamukunji area, in Nairobi.

Another officer was shot and seriously wounded during the ensuing chaos.

The first victim was Constable Maureen Achieng who was shot and killed inside a police car as she and other colleagues prepared to go for night patrols.

Police and witnesses said the drama began when Constable Lawrence Ewoi picked a quarrel with Achieng over undisclosed reasons outside the police station.

Ewoi who was armed with a G3 rifle stepped back and opened fire on his colleague at close range as she sat in the car.

He fired at least four times hitting the female officer in the chest.

The bullets also hit Constable George Gitonga in the left arm before he was picked up and rushed to hospital in stable condition.

Police said Achieng was pronounced dead on arrival at Kenyatta National Hospital while Gitonga was admitted in stable condition.

A major hunt was launched for him for about an hour before he was cornered and killed near Burma market where he had changed his attire and was planning to return to the station.

The police rifle was found on him.