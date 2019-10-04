Rogue PSV operators to be deregistered

National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) Director General Francis Meja says measures are being put in place to withdraw licences of drivers who put Kenyan lives at risk.

Meja said there is need to put stringent measures in place so as to ensure sanity is maintained on the roads.

“We will continue implementing comprehensive interventions put in place with a view to reducing road traffic accidents in the country. These include deregistration of PSV operators and revocation of licenses of offending drivers” the NTSA boss who was flanked by police spokesperson Charles Owino said.

Meja said that private vehicles have become the major contributors of accidents in Kenya followed by heavy-duty vehicles, motorcycles and public service vehicles.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



He spoke in the wake of a grisly accident Friday morning that claimed 13 lives at Pala area in Awasi, along the Kisumu Kericho highway.

The accident involved a passenger bus (KCF 728G) belonging to Eldoret Express with 51 passengers on board, driving towards Kericho and a truck (KBS 744T; trailer ZE 0256) driving towards Kisumu.

Preliminary reports indicate that on reaching Pala area, the bus driver lost control and drove on the opposite lane, occasioning a head-on collision with the said truck.

11 passengers and both drivers lost their lives instantly

According to the National Transport and Safety Authority statistics from January to September 2019, 2640 vehicles have been involved in accidents compared to 2278 last year.

From January to 1st Oct 2019 there were 1033 fatalities compared to 882 last year.