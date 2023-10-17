Rolls-Royce announces up to 2,500 job cuts

Rolls-Royce has announced plans to axe up to 2,500 jobs across the company.

It is the first major move by Tufan Erginbilgic who, on becoming chief executive in January, described Rolls-Royce as a “burning platform”.

Rolls-Royce, which makes engines for aircraft, is based in Derby but employs 42,000 people around the world.

It was hit hard by the pandemic when air travel was grounded for months and it axed 9,000 jobs.

The company was also forced raise billions of pounds worth of funding to support the business through Covid

Mr Erginbilgic, a former executive at oil giant BP, took over running Rolls-Royce from Warren East.

In an address to staff when he joined, Mr Erginbilgic told them that Rolls-Royce’s performance was “unsustainable”.