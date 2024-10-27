Ronald Kurgat and Gladys Chemutai crowned Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon champions

Ronald Kurgat and Gladys Chemutai emerged winners of the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon held today at Uhuru Gardens.

This year’s race attracted a total of 25,000 runners who participated in five race categories.

Ronald Kimeli won the 42km men’s race in 2 hours 13 minutes and 5 seconds while Dominic Kipkirui finished second crossing the finish line in 2hours 13 minutes and 13 seconds as Peter Kwemoi was placed third in in 2hours 13 minutes and 14 seconds.

Gladys Chemutai came home the fastest in the women’s category posting 2 hours 31 minutes and 52 seconds while Caroline Koech and Joy Kemuma wound up in second and third positions respectively.

The men’s 21km race was won by Vincent Mutai who clocked 1hours 3 minutes and 27 seconds while Keyborn Obato and Silas Chepkwony were placed in second and third places respectively.

Gladys Koech posted 1HOUR 12 minutes and 10 seconds to emerge the winner in the women’s category relegating Esther Chemutai and Mercy Lomuria to second and third positions respectively.

John Wambua won the men’s 21km wheelchair race in 1hour 29minutes and 30 seconds while Milton Ilahuya and Caleb Henry were placed second and third respectively.

Caroline Wanjira won the women’s race.Winners in the men’s and women’s 42km race were awarded 2 million shillings while first and second runners up received ksh.1M and ksh.500,000 respectively.