Ronaldo dropped by Man United for Chelsea trip

Cristiano Ronaldo has been dropped for Manchester United’s trip to Chelsea on Saturday after he stormed off before the conclusion of Wednesday’s win over Tottenham.

A club statement read: “Cristiano will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s game against Chelsea. The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture.”

BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s game against Chelsea ❌ pic.twitter.com/rmiUFRnQCJ — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 20, 2022

The 37 year old was an unused substitute on Wednesday night as goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes earned Erik ten Hag men a deserved 2-0 victory over Tottenham

The Portugal forward left Old Trafford before the end of the match and walked down the tunnel in the 89th minute, even though United had only made three of their permitted five substitutions.

The team has said the multiple UEFA Champions League winner remains an important part of the squad but that this is a disciplinary matter.

Manager Erik ten Hag said after the Tottenham game that he would “deal with” the issue on Thursday.

With Ronaldo on the bench against Liverpool, Arsenal and now Spurs, games United have won with increasing proficiency, it’s clear the club’s transition to life without the Portuguese is already underway

