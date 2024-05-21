Ronaldo included in Portugal’s 26 man squad for Euro finals

The Portuguese team will be appearing in the European Championship for a ninth time, having been champions in 2016, finalists in 2004, third in 1984, 2000, and 2012, eliminated in the quarters in 1996 and 2008, and out in the round of 16 in 2020.

Saudi Arabia-based talisman Christiano Ronaldo has been included in Roberto Martinez’s Portugal’s 26-man squad for Euro 2024 on Tuesday.

Ronaldo, who will captain Portugal, plays for Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr, scoring 42 goals and 13 assists in all competitions.

At the age of 39, Ronaldo will be the oldest member of the squad for the Germany assignment alongside veteran defender Pepe, who turned 41 early this year.

Ronaldo will be appearing at the Euro finals for the sixth time, with Portugal under Martinez bragging about winning all 12 qualifying matches.

Portugal are in Group F, where they will face the Czech Republic (June 18th), Turkey (June 22nd), and debutants Georgia (June 26th).

Francisco Conceicao and Pedro Neto are the main new additions to the 26-name list.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (FC Porto), Rui Patricio (Roma), Jose Sa (Wolverhampton)

Defenders: Antonio Silva (Benfica), Danilo Pereira (PSG), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting), Joao Cancelo (Barcelona), Nelson Semedo (Wolverhampton), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Pepe (FC Porto), Ruben Dias (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Joao Neves (Benfica), Joao Palhinha (Fulham), Otavio (Al Nassr), Ruben Neves (Al Hilal), Vitinha (PSG), and Bernardo Silva (Manchester City).

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr), Diogo Jota (Liverpool), Francisco Conceicao (FC Porto), Goncalo Ramos (PSG), Joao Felix (Barcelona), Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton), and Rafael Leao (AC Milan).