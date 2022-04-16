Ronaldo’s hat-trick boosts United’s hopes of a top-four finish

Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick led Manchester United to victory on Saturday afternoon, after the 37-year-old scored twice in the first-half but Norwich pulled two back and threatened to get a crucial winner until the very last minute.

Ronaldo’s first goal was converted from close range, assisted by Anthony Elanga. The second was an outstanding header, rising highest to head home Alex Telles’ corner. And his third was a free-kick that Tim Krul should have saved.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 𝟔𝟎𝐭𝐡 career hat trick for club and country 🤯 pic.twitter.com/z3u08sRjWs — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 16, 2022

Rangnick decided to give Jesse Lingard his first start for United since their victory over Leeds in February. He played as No.10 alongside Bruno Fernandes, but it was a decision that didn’t pay off.

United has had many bad performers but De Gea remains top. Had it not been for him, the Red Devils would be even lower in the table and they’d likely have lost this match against Norwich.

Arsenal suffered yet another damaging defeat after Southampton claimed victory through a Jan Bednarak strike in the first half to avenge their 6-0 mauling against Chelsea last week.

Spurs’ hopes for the top-four race have taken a blow after a 1-0 defeat at home to Brighton in the final minutes.