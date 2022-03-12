Ronaldo’s spectacular hat-trick sinks Spurs

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a spectacular hat-trick to take Manchester United up to fourth with a 3-2 win over Tottenham at Old Trafford.

On his return to the team after missing the Manchester derby, Ronaldo gave United the lead on three separate occasions in scoring his first hat-trick since his return to the club.

Tottenham did well for much of the game, twice equalising thanks to Harry Kane’s penalty and, in the second half, through Harry Maguire’s own goal, but Ronaldo was the difference.

The result lifts Ralf Rangnick’s side up into the top four above Arsenal, while Antonio Conte’s Spurs are now five points behind them – albeit with two games in hand.

The result was a major confidence boost for United before Tuesday’s Champions League last-16 second leg against Atletico Madrid.

It also moves them back into the top four and keeps Tottenham in seventh, although Arsenal – two points behind in fifth – remain favourites to clinch the final Champions League berth as they have four games in hand.

The debate around Ronaldo’s value to this United team has been going on from the moment their season started to unravel barely a couple of weeks after his much-heralded return.

At 37, it is clear his best days are behind him.

Yet he remains capable of such moments of brilliance that it is hard to see how this present squad would benefit from him not being there.